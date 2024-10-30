Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I serve with Spc. Niccol

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Mia Niccol, discusses why she chose to join the Army Reserve and be part of Army Medicine on Aug. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942192
    VIRIN: 241022-D-LX804-1141
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110659101
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Medicine
    807th MC(DS)

