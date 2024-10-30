Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Heat and Beat Reel from Buoy Tender Olympics 2024

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer Second Class Stanley Misioka of the Coast Guard Cutter Maple (WLB 297) participates in a Heat and Beat competition during the 2024 Buoy Tender Olympics at the week long Buoy Tender Round Up in Portsmouth, VA on Oct. 23, 2024. Misioka was wearing a microphone during the competition to capture the details of his calls and communication with the other petty officer he conducted the heat and beat with. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942188
    VIRIN: 241023-G-IY621-5733
    Filename: DOD_110659034
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Buoy Tender
    USCG
    Black Hull
    ATON
    Aids to Navigation
    Midatlantic

