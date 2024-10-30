Coast Guard Heat and Beat Reel from Buoy Tender Olympics 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer Second Class Stanley Misioka of the Coast Guard Cutter Maple (WLB 297) participates in a Heat and Beat competition during the 2024 Buoy Tender Olympics at the week long Buoy Tender Round Up in Portsmouth, VA on Oct. 23, 2024. Misioka was wearing a microphone during the competition to capture the details of his calls and communication with the other petty officer he conducted the heat and beat with. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)