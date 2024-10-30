The MacDill base historian discusses the accomplishments of Col. Leslie MacDil at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Col. MacDill is recognized with the Order of the Bolt for serving as one of aviation’s early pioneers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942181
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110658934
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Leslie MacDill - Order of the Bolt, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
