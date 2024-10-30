Colonel Leslie MacDill - Order of the Bolt

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The MacDill base historian discusses the accomplishments of Col. Leslie MacDil at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Col. MacDill is recognized with the Order of the Bolt for serving as one of aviation’s early pioneers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)