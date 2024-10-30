Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUiX hosts LEDx: Kobayashi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University's Innovation Accelerator hosts LEDx: Kobayashi in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct. 30, 2024. LEDx: Kobayashi featured a diverse group of leaders from military, academia, and the private sector who engage in discussions to inspire, inform, and initiate new conversations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 10:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942180
    VIRIN: 241101-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_110658928
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUiX hosts LEDx: Kobayashi, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    LEDx
    AUiX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download