    379th AEW Airmen - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shout-Out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing give a video shout-out in support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 10:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 942177
    VIRIN: 241029-F-LY429-1004
    Filename: DOD_110658917
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW Airmen - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shout-Out, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Veterans Day
    NFLBuccaneers

