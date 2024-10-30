U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing give a video shout-out in support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|942177
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-LY429-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110658917
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW Airmen - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shout-Out, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.