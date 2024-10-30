Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: Nov. 1, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers and partner forces competed in the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge in Vicenza, Italy.

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen made a unique aviation achievement during Operation Guardian Wings 2024 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942167
    VIRIN: 241031-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110658721
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report: Nov. 1, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    E3B

