NSW Riverine Ranges on the Stennis Space Center

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) commands at the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi are located on some of the world's finest riverine and coastal training areas.
The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training Command, NSW's security cooperation schoolhouse, utilizes these ranges to provide tactical and operational training to strategic allies and partners in its Patrol Craft Officer Riverine and Coastal course at the basic and advanced levels.
This international training command works to support NSW's purpose to provide maritime SOF capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. To date, NAVSCIATTS has trained with more than 14,000 foreign security force professionals from 129 partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)
|09.26.2024
Date Posted: 11.01.2024
|Video Productions
|942156
|241027-N-TI567-1052
|234567-N
|DOD_110658559
|00:00:23
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
