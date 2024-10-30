USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles assigned to the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, takeoff in support of Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|10.29.2024
|11.01.2024 05:49
|B-Roll
|942153
|241029-F-IK699-5001
|DOD_110658469
|00:03:08
|JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
|1
|1
