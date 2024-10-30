Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, USMC, JASDF take over the skies for Keen Sword 25

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 525th Fighter Generation Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagles assigned to the 305th Tactical Fighter Squadron, and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, takeoff in support of Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942153
    VIRIN: 241029-F-IK699-5001
    Filename: DOD_110658469
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP

    USMC
    CBRN
    USAF
    JASDF
    Keen Sword
    525th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Marine Aircraft Group 12aft Group 12

