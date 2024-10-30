KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C/D Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, conduct aerial refeuling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, for a Keen Sword 25 training mission over the Sea of Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)