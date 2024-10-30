Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C/D Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, conduct aerial refeuling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, for a Keen Sword 25 training mission over the Sea of Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 04:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942152
    VIRIN: 241031-F-VQ804-2001
    Filename: DOD_110658409
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    VMFA 232
    Keen Sword
    909 ARS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

