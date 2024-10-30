KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C/D Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, conduct aerial refeuling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, for a Keen Sword 25 training mission over the Sea of Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 04:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942152
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-VQ804-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110658409
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
