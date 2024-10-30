Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Professional Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    10.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members attended a non-commissioned officer professional development training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 29, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942147
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-VY485-2001
    Filename: DOD_110658254
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Professional Development, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    Joint Force
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download