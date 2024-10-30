Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Anti-Bullying Walk

    JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Middle School hosted an anti-bullying walk on October 30 on Yokota Air Base, Japan. The community wore orange and walked around the track in support of preventing bullying in schools.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 23:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942145
    VIRIN: 241030-F-HI767-1001
    Filename: DOD_110658164
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Anti-Bullying Walk, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awareness
    AntiBullying
    MiddleSchool
    YokotaAB
    YokotaAirBase
    BullyingPrevention

