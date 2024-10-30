Yokota Air Base Anti-Bullying Walk

Yokota Middle School hosted an anti-bullying walk on October 30 on Yokota Air Base, Japan. The community wore orange and walked around the track in support of preventing bullying in schools.
|10.30.2024
|10.31.2024 23:54
|Package
|00:00:29
|JP
