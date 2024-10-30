B-Roll: LAR Co. Employ Direct and Indirect Weapon Systems at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire ranges utilizing 81mm mortars, M3E1 multi-purpose, anti-armor, anti-personnel weapon systems, and LAV-25s, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2024. LAR Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 21:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942136
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-PO838-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110658018
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
