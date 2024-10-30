Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: LAR Co. Employ Direct and Indirect Weapon Systems at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire ranges utilizing 81mm mortars, M3E1 multi-purpose, anti-armor, anti-personnel weapon systems, and LAV-25s, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2024. LAR Co. conducted training to maintain readiness as part of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force and proficiency in mission-essential capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 21:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    15th MEU, LAR, LAV-25, Live-Fire, Training, Marines

