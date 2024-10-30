Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conducting a general quarters drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241031-N-VR794-2001
    A B-roll package of Sailors conducting a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), October 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 22:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942132
    VIRIN: 241031-N-VR794-2001
    Filename: DOD_110657995
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

