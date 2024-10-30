Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Speed Mentoring

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Command University hosts a speed mentoring workshop at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2024. The event was part of a weeklong training called Leadership Engagement and Aloha Development. Maka Keone, leadership trainer, explains the benefits of the training while Esther DeFrancia, lead mechanic plastic fabricator, and Dane Yasuda, plastic fabricator nuclear supervisor, share their thoughts on attending. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 19:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942127
    VIRIN: 241025-N-VN697-1771
    Filename: DOD_110657896
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    PHNSY & IMF, Speed Mentoring, Leadership Training, Naval Shipyard, Command University

