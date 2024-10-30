Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Speed Mentoring

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Command University hosts a speed mentoring workshop at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2024. The event was part of a weeklong training called Leadership Engagement and Aloha Development. Maka Keone, leadership trainer, explains the benefits of the training while Esther DeFrancia, lead mechanic plastic fabricator, and Dane Yasuda, plastic fabricator nuclear supervisor, share their thoughts on attending. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)