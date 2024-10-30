Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Command University hosts a speed mentoring workshop at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2024. The event was part of a weeklong training called Leadership Engagement and Aloha Development. Maka Keone, leadership trainer, explains the benefits of the training while Esther DeFrancia, lead mechanic plastic fabricator, and Dane Yasuda, plastic fabricator nuclear supervisor, share their thoughts on attending. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 19:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942127
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-VN697-1771
|Filename:
|DOD_110657896
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Hosts Speed Mentoring, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.