California Highway Patrol Visits Beale Air Force Base

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) fly two helicopters onto Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale to educate Airmen on their capabilities, and to learn about the U-2 mission, strengthening the base’s relationship with the local community.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
