    California Highway Patrol Visits Beale Air Force Base

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The California Highway Patrol (CHP) fly two helicopters onto Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 30, 2024. The CHP visited Beale to educate Airmen on their capabilities, and to learn about the U-2 mission, strengthening the base’s relationship with the local community.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942119
    VIRIN: 241030-F-WC934-1318
    Filename: DOD_110657698
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Highway Patrol Visits Beale Air Force Base, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Relationships
    CHP
    9RW

