KS 25 | 3d Intel and 3/12 Employs Radar Systems

U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, employ various radar systems during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Ie Shima, U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The radar systems allow Marines to actively scan and track moving vessels in a relatively small-sized platform. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)