    KS 25 | 3d Intel and 3/12 Employs Radar Systems

    IE SHIMA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, employ various radar systems during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Ie Shima, U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The radar systems allow Marines to actively scan and track moving vessels in a relatively small-sized platform. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942118
    VIRIN: 241028-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110657682
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: IE SHIMA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    III MEF
    Keen Sword
    3D Intelligence Battalion
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    12th MLR

