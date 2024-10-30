Homecoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 31, 2024. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, commander of the 28th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)