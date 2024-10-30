Homecoming

U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 31, 2024. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, commander of the 28th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|10.31.2024
|10.31.2024 17:27
|B-Roll
|942112
|241031-Z-IK914-6281
|DOD_110657561
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
