This is a video that details what Units of Action are per Air Force Doctrine, it gives a brief example of what it looks like in implementation in the real world, and how the Air Force is training Airmen on the concept. For more information on Units of Action: https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/AFDP_1/AFDP-1.pdf. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 16:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|942110
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-LO387-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110657554
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Units of Action, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.