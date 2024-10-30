Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units of Action

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a video that details what Units of Action are per Air Force Doctrine, it gives a brief example of what it looks like in implementation in the real world, and how the Air Force is training Airmen on the concept. For more information on Units of Action: https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/AFDP_1/AFDP-1.pdf. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 942110
    VIRIN: 241031-F-LO387-1003
    Filename: DOD_110657554
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    GPC
    Air Education and Training Command
    Great Power Competition
    Units of Action
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    Basic Military Training (BMT)

