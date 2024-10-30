video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a video that details what Units of Action are per Air Force Doctrine, it gives a brief example of what it looks like in implementation in the real world, and how the Air Force is training Airmen on the concept. For more information on Units of Action: https://www.doctrine.af.mil/Portals/61/documents/AFDP_1/AFDP-1.pdf. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)