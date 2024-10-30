Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Departs Military Health System: "I am Enormously Proud of What We Have Accomplished Together"

In his last interview before retiring on Oct. 31, 2024, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Lester Martínez-López emphasized the need for a robust Military Health System that prioritizes service members and their families. He said that serving in this role “has been the privilege of my life,” and the decision to retire was not an easy one. “I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that you all are more than ready to fully implement the vision we’ve laid out to stabilize, sustain, and strengthen the MHS,” he said. His retirement comes more than a year and a half after taking the oath of office on March 21, 2023. Read the full story at www.health.mil.
