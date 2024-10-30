Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Departs Military Health System: "I am Enormously Proud of What We Have Accomplished Together"

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    In his last interview before retiring on Oct. 31, 2024, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Lester Martínez-López emphasized the need for a robust Military Health System that prioritizes service members and their families. He said that serving in this role “has been the privilege of my life,” and the decision to retire was not an easy one. “I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that you all are more than ready to fully implement the vision we’ve laid out to stabilize, sustain, and strengthen the MHS,” he said. His retirement comes more than a year and a half after taking the oath of office on March 21, 2023. Read the full story at www.health.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942075
    VIRIN: 241031-O-XH734-2008
    Filename: DOD_110656819
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Mullen
    Lopez
    MHS
    Health Affairs

