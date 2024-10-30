Coast Guard SAREX at wind farm Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A rescue crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City conducts basket lowering, rescue swimmer lowering and retrieval on the back section of a nacelle during a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off the coast Virginia as the marine protector-class patrol cutter USCGC Seahawk (WPB 87323) provides a safety zone, Oct. 17, 2023. The goal of the unique training was to identify challenges, understand limitations, and develop solutions to uphold our commitment to search and rescue and safety at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)