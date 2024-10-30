Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard SAREX at wind farm Reel

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A rescue crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City conducts basket lowering, rescue swimmer lowering and retrieval on the back section of a nacelle during a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off the coast Virginia as the marine protector-class patrol cutter USCGC Seahawk (WPB 87323) provides a safety zone, Oct. 17, 2023. The goal of the unique training was to identify challenges, understand limitations, and develop solutions to uphold our commitment to search and rescue and safety at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942065
    VIRIN: 231017-G-IY621-8321
    Filename: DOD_110656723
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Air Station
    Hoisting
    Elizabeth City
    Training

