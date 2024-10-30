Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEDx: Kobayashi B-Roll Package

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air University's Innovation Accelerator hosts the LEDx: Kobayashi in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct 30, 2024. LEDx: Kobayashi featured a diverse group of leaders from military, academia, and the private sector who engage in discussions to inspire, inform, and initiate new conversations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942061
    VIRIN: 241030-F-UQ930-1007
    Filename: DOD_110656614
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    AETC
    Air University
    AUiX
    Eagle Institute
    LEDx: Kobayashi

