Interview with FCOE SJA and Chief Paralegal NCO

FCOE SJA Col Kris Murray and Chief Paralegal NCO MSG Prince Roper, sat down to discuss this year's Paralegal of the Year contest and how important it is for the paralegal soldiers. The contest was held from Oct. 28-31, 2024.