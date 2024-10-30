Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with FCOE SJA and Chief Paralegal NCO

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FCOE SJA Col Kris Murray and Chief Paralegal NCO MSG Prince Roper, sat down to discuss this year's Paralegal of the Year contest and how important it is for the paralegal soldiers. The contest was held from Oct. 28-31, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 11:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 942042
    VIRIN: 241030-O-KP881-5183
    Filename: DOD_110656196
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

