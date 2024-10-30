Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB offers variety of amenities to community

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    This video explores the many amenities offered to the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling community, published on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2024. The 1,018 acre military base is located in southwest Washington and is situated between the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. JBAB’s primary mission is to support 17,000 military and civilian members as it serves in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 10:29
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Honor Guard
    Community Outreach
    Department of the Navy
    US Air Force Honor Guard
    WELCOME VIDEO
    Department of the Air Force

