JBAB offers variety of amenities to community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video explores the many amenities offered to the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling community, published on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2024. The 1,018 acre military base is located in southwest Washington and is situated between the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. JBAB’s primary mission is to support 17,000 military and civilian members as it serves in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)