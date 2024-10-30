Truman's Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



241026-N-FY193-1001 NORTH SEA (Oct. 26, 2024) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), participating in the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 26, highlighting the strike group's commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)