    Fall Fest at Maxwell Air Force Base

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Fall Fest was held at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 26, 2024. The event was developed to bring the community together and offer a seasonal break for Maxwell personnel and their families, featuring activities such as fair rides, a corn maze and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942020
    VIRIN: 241028-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_110655958
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall Fest at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

