Interlocking modules arrive at Lake Lure where crews begin to assemble a floating platform that will used to support debris clearing equipment on Lake Lure, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942011
|VIRIN:
|241030-A-PA223-4147
|Filename:
|DOD_110655915
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Crews construct floating platform for Lake Lure debris removal, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.