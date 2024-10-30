Crews construct floating platform for Lake Lure debris removal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interlocking modules arrive at Lake Lure where crews begin to assemble a floating platform that will used to support debris clearing equipment on Lake Lure, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)