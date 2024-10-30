Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crews construct floating platform for Lake Lure debris removal

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Interlocking modules arrive at Lake Lure where crews begin to assemble a floating platform that will used to support debris clearing equipment on Lake Lure, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to complete FEMA debris clearing missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942011
    VIRIN: 241030-A-PA223-4147
    Filename: DOD_110655915
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris removal
    emergency operations
    helene24
    heleneUSACE

