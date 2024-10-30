Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    October Bridge Chat-Patriotism

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    Air Combat Command’s October Bridge Chat is “Patriotism”. U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing acting commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 23rd Wing acting command chief, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 08:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941996
    VIRIN: 241030-F-WH802-1003
    Filename: DOD_110655847
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, October Bridge Chat-Patriotism, by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    Patriotism
    Acc
    Bridge Chat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download