October Bridge Chat-Patriotism

Air Combat Command’s October Bridge Chat is “Patriotism”. U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing acting commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 23rd Wing acting command chief, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941996
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-WH802-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110655847
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
