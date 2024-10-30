Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Frights and Polish Delights: US Soldiers and Żagań kids celebrate Halloween in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    10.30.2024

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Zagan's School No. 5 transformed into a haunted haven of Halloween festivities, welcoming five U.S. Army Soldiers stationed in Poland for a morning of spooky fun filled with costumes, games, and cultural exchange on Oct. 30, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 08:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941993
    VIRIN: 241030-D-GJ183-6100
    Filename: DOD_110655824
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: ZAGAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Frights and Polish Delights: US Soldiers and Żagań kids celebrate Halloween in Poland, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Stronger Together
    Target_News_Europe

