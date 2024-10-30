241024-N-ZZ591-1002 NORTH SEA (Oct. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conduct flight operations, during the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike 24-2, Oct. 24, highlighting the strike group's commitment to supporting NATO operations and collective defense of the Alliance. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Master-At-Arms Darion Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 06:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941985
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-ZZ591-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110655633
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman's Deployment, by PO2 Christopher Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.