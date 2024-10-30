241009-N-CV021-1001 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 9, 2024) Sailors from participating nations play traditional Filipino games during a sports day event as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941973
|VIRIN:
|241009-N-CV021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110655439
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SUBIC, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sama Sama 2024 Sports Day Event, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.