Sama Sama 2024 Sports Day Event

241009-N-CV021-1001 SUBIC, Philippines (Oct. 9, 2024) Sailors from participating nations play traditional Filipino games during a sports day event as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)