    KS 25 | III MEF Marines provide sensing capabilities

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, provide sensing capabilities through the use of various radar systems during exercise Keen Sword at the Ie Shima, U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2024. The radar systems allow Marines to actively scan and track moving vessels in a small-sized platform. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941972
    VIRIN: 241026-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110655320
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Marines
    III MEF
    Keen Sword
    3D Intelligence Battalion
    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic

