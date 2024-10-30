Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB Halloween (BROLL)

    JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Ceppi 

    AFN Tokyo

    Richard King, Yokota Community Center director, talks about the haunted house and trunk-or-treat hosted at Yokota Airbase, October 25, 2024. King spoke about the decorations and attractions such as inflatables and a giant skeleton.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941967
    VIRIN: 241025-N-PR669-9269
    Filename: DOD_110655282
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JP

