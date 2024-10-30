Richard King, Yokota Community Center director, talks about the haunted house and trunk-or-treat hosted at Yokota Airbase, October 25, 2024. King spoke about the decorations and attractions such as inflatables and a giant skeleton.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941966
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-PR669-4117
|Filename:
|DOD_110655275
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota AB Halloween 2024, by SA Nicholas Ceppi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.