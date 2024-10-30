Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sector St. Petersburg Halloween Flu-shot event social media reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class moriah cannion 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg’s medical staff hosted a Halloween themed flu-shot drive for their unit, as well as personnel involved in the Hurricane Milton response effort in Saint Petersburg, FL October24, 2024. Flu shots are required as an integral part of Coast Guard members maintaining their medical readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Moriah Cannion)



    (Audio muted to avert copyright infringement.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941963
    VIRIN: 241030-G-EQ689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110655236
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    flushot
    CoastGuard
    hurricaneseason
    HurricaneMilton
    SectorStPetersburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download