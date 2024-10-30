Sector St. Petersburg Halloween Flu-shot event social media reel

U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg’s medical staff hosted a Halloween themed flu-shot drive for their unit, as well as personnel involved in the Hurricane Milton response effort in Saint Petersburg, FL October24, 2024. Flu shots are required as an integral part of Coast Guard members maintaining their medical readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Moriah Cannion)
(Audio muted to avert copyright infringement.)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 21:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941963
|VIRIN:
|241030-G-EQ689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110655236
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.