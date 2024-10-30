Sector St. Petersburg Halloween Flu-shot event social media reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg’s medical staff hosted a Halloween themed flu-shot drive for their unit, as well as personnel involved in the Hurricane Milton response effort in Saint Petersburg, FL October24, 2024. Flu shots are required as an integral part of Coast Guard members maintaining their medical readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Moriah Cannion)







(Audio muted to avert copyright infringement.)