Shift Change Sleep Hygiene

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayden Van Dusen, 97th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, demonstrates good sleep habits in a video made for the Hit the Hay Sleep Campaign at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. This video is to promote positive sleep hygiene and inform members of ways to adjust to a new work schedule. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 16:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|941938
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-RN563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110654917
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
