    Shift Change Sleep Hygiene

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jayden Van Dusen, 97th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, demonstrates good sleep habits in a video made for the Hit the Hay Sleep Campaign at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. This video is to promote positive sleep hygiene and inform members of ways to adjust to a new work schedule. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:38
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    sleep hygiene
    Hit the Hay

