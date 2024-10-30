Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Density Training Fall 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division host a Paladin M109A6 firing competition as a part of Spartan Density Training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 29, 2024. The Paladin is a self-propelled artillery Howitzer that has enhanced mobility and digital command systems enabling it for quick deployment and efficient coordination with other military units. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941924
    VIRIN: 241029-A-UY468-1001
    Filename: DOD_110654718
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Density Training Fall 2024, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Artillery
    Rock of the Marne
    Spartan Density Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download