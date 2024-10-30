Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Professional Soldier Twilight Tattoo Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Israel Rydie 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    TRADOC Video showcasing how the US Army creates paths for Americans to become Professional Soldiers that give opportunities and training for a wonderful career in the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941923
    VIRIN: 241030-A-A4411-1000
    PIN: 240098
    Filename: DOD_110654686
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Professional Soldier Twilight Tattoo Video, by Israel Rydie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TATTOO
    PROFESSIONAL SOLDIER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download