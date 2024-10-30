Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and LT Beemiller B-Gram

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Lt. Sarah Beemiller discuss their stories and the importance of early detection and preventative healthcare checks.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 14:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941920
    VIRIN: 241030-N-ES994-1181
    Filename: DOD_110654611
    Length: 00:15:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, CNO and LT Beemiller B-Gram, by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

