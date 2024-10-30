Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Lt. Sarah Beemiller discuss their stories and the importance of early detection and preventative healthcare checks.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941920
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-ES994-1181
|Filename:
|DOD_110654611
|Length:
|00:15:10
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and LT Beemiller B-Gram, by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS
