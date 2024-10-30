Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS Brief (Part 2)

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Video by Capt. Shamari Pratt 

    North Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Makeda T. Young, Western Branch Operations Officer, represents Joint Task Force North Carolina- Western Branch, during a meeting with President Joseph R. Biden in Hickory, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. Joint Task Force-North Carolina ensures the safety, security, and wellbeing of our western North Carolina Neighbors through commodity delivery. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Shamari Pratt)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 14:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 941913
    VIRIN: 241028-A-HT949-6036
    Filename: DOD_110654513
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

