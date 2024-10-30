POTUS Brief (Part 1)

U.S. Army Maj. Makeda T. Young, Western Branch Operations Officer, represents Joint Task Force North Carolina- Western Branch, during a meeting with President Joseph R. Biden in Hickory, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. Joint Task Force-North Carolina ensures the safety, security, and wellbeing of our western North Carolina Neighbors through commodity delivery. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Shamari Pratt)
