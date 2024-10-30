Welcome to AMC, Eye on AMC, your guide to everything that’s happening around the command. In October, AMC helps guide Army on safety implementation, MICC highlights new contract management tool, AMC honors employees with quarterly awards, Army triumphs as a 'Best Place to Work,' Panel underlines OIB capabilities at the tactical edge, Army MEDLOG launches new program to close maintenance gaps.
(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 13:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|941909
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-NF979-6455
|Filename:
|DOD_110654443
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eye on AMC - October, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.