Eye on AMC - October

Welcome to AMC, Eye on AMC, your guide to everything that’s happening around the command. In October, AMC helps guide Army on safety implementation, MICC highlights new contract management tool, AMC honors employees with quarterly awards, Army triumphs as a 'Best Place to Work,' Panel underlines OIB capabilities at the tactical edge, Army MEDLOG launches new program to close maintenance gaps.



(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)