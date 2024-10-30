Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Letter to Airmen, INDOPACOM Trip, and Enlisted Development and Education

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin provides updates in his latest letter to Airmen, the CSAF and CMSAF visit key allies and leaders in the Indo-Pacific, and the Department of the Air Force introduces a new enlisted development and education policy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941901
    VIRIN: 241030-F-UE508-5113
    Filename: DOD_110654107
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Letter to Airmen, INDOPACOM Trip, and Enlisted Development and Education, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV     

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download