SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Letter to Airmen, INDOPACOM Trip, and Enlisted Development and Education

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941900" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin provides updates in his latest letter to Airmen, the CSAF and CMSAF visit key allies and leaders in the Indo-Pacific, and the Department of the Air Force introduces a new enlisted development and education policy.