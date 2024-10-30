Alaska National Guard aids remote community after flooding

The Alaska National Guard recently stepped in to help the remote Alaskan city of Kotzebue recover after a major storm caused flooding that displaced over 80 residents and damaged dozens of homes. Guard members are addressing critical needs like fixing broken pipes, securing fuel tanks, and reinforcing entryways to ensure homes are safe and warm. Their efforts, in support of state and local authorities, highlight the Guard’s important disaster response role in Alaska’s frontier communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O’Neal, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
