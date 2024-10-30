Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard aids remote community after flooding

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Alaska National Guard recently stepped in to help the remote Alaskan city of Kotzebue recover after a major storm caused flooding that displaced over 80 residents and damaged dozens of homes. Guard members are addressing critical needs like fixing broken pipes, securing fuel tanks, and reinforcing entryways to ensure homes are safe and warm. Their efforts, in support of state and local authorities, highlight the Guard’s important disaster response role in Alaska’s frontier communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O’Neal, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941898
    VIRIN: 241030-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110654080
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard aids remote community after flooding, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Flooding
    Disaster Response
    Kotzebue
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard

