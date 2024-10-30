Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Marine Corps Marathon

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Bailey 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Runners prepare themselves at the starting line of the 49th Marine Corps Marathon. Runners participated in the marathon not only to support the Marine Corps and their country, but to have the unique experience of running on an iconic course with the Marines after months of commitment and dedication to training for a lifetime goal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Keegan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941897
    VIRIN: 241030-M-NR794-1001
    Filename: DOD_110654073
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Marine Corps Marathon, by Cpl Keegan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCB Quantico
    starting line
    runwiththemarines
    49MCM

