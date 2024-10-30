Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th SBCT - NFL Eagles Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Israel Fernandez 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Luis Garcia, Capt. Dalton Becker, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Feliciano, Capt. Lawrence Gatti and 1st Lt. Paul Richter with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard give a huge shout out to the Eagles and friends and family back home at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 29, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 12:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 941893
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-OH707-4037
    Filename: DOD_110653918
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT - NFL Eagles Shout-out, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESPN
    NFLEagles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download