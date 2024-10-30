56th SBCT - NFL Eagles Shout-out

Sgt. 1st Class Luis Garcia, Capt. Dalton Becker, Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Feliciano, Capt. Lawrence Gatti and 1st Lt. Paul Richter with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard give a huge shout out to the Eagles and friends and family back home at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 29, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Israel Fernandez)
|10.29.2024
|10.30.2024 12:59
|Greetings
|941893
|241029-Z-OH707-4037
|DOD_110653918
|00:00:29
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
