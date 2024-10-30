AETC conducts a staff ride at the National Museum of the Air Force.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leaders from Air Education and Training Command recently gathered at the National Museum of the Air Force, reflecting on history’s lessons to shape the force for Great Power Competition. This staff ride showcased how the United States Air Force has evolved through decades of competition and conflicts to enhance the lethality of our force and defend our nation. From the strategic innovations of the Army Air Corps during World War II to today’s cutting-edge training developments, the United States Air Force is once again transforming to defend the nation. As Air Education and Training Command transitions to Airman Development Command, it reaffirms its commitment to preparing warfighters for the complexities of the 21st century.