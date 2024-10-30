49th Marine Corps Marathon awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Runners receive their awards after running the 49th Marine Corps Marathon. Runners participated in the marathon not only to support the Marine Corps and their country, but to have the unique experience of running on an iconic course with the Marines after months of commitment and dedication to training for a lifetime goal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Keegan Bailey)