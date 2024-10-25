November 11 Veterans Day motion graphic with a tag line of honoring all who served. Stars animate over a waving American flag background graphic.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941880
|VIRIN:
|241030-D-YA157-1778
|Filename:
|DOD_110653625
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Veterans Day Animated Graphic, by Rodney Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.