    21st TSC Hosts Bundeswehr for German-American Partnership Event

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    German Armed Forces from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command familiarize themselves with the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons systems M-4/M-17 during a weapons qualification range hosted by the 21st Special Troops Battalion in Landstuhl, Germany, from 22 to 24 Oct. 2024.

    This event closed out a three-day German-American partnership event, where #Team21 Soldiers helped their NATO partners familiarize themselves with U.S. Army weapon systems and the ACFT.

    BwLOGCOM is the 21st TSC's partner command, providing a liaison detachment at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern. It has significantly supported the unit with multiple NATO efforts, including DEFENDER and Army prepositioned stocks.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 13:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 21st TSC Hosts Bundeswehr for German-American Partnership Event, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    21st TSC
    Bundesweher
    StrongerTogether

