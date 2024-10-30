21st TSC Hosts Bundeswehr for German-American Partnership Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

German Armed Forces from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command familiarize themselves with the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons systems M-4/M-17 during a weapons qualification range hosted by the 21st Special Troops Battalion in Landstuhl, Germany, from 22 to 24 Oct. 2024.



This event closed out a three-day German-American partnership event, where #Team21 Soldiers helped their NATO partners familiarize themselves with U.S. Army weapon systems and the ACFT.



BwLOGCOM is the 21st TSC's partner command, providing a liaison detachment at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern. It has significantly supported the unit with multiple NATO efforts, including DEFENDER and Army prepositioned stocks.