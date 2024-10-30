21st TSC Hosts Bundeswehr for German-American Partnership Event

German Armed Forces from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command familiarize themselves with the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons systems M-4/M-17 during a weapons qualification range hosted by the 21st Special Troops Battalion in Landstuhl, Germany, from 22 to 24 Oct. 2024.
This event closed out a three-day German-American partnership event, where #Team21 Soldiers helped their NATO partners familiarize themselves with U.S. Army weapon systems and the ACFT.
BwLOGCOM is the 21st TSC's partner command, providing a liaison detachment at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern. It has significantly supported the unit with multiple NATO efforts, including DEFENDER and Army prepositioned stocks.
